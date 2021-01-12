Menu

‘Something fishy’ – These fans are unhappy with Man City’s easy FA Cup draw

Manchester City
The draws for the FA Cup are always keenly awaited by football fans up and down the country.

Whether it’s a home or away draw, a Premier League side in opposition if you happen to be from the lower leagues… there’s always a tie or two to get excited about.

Peter Crouch was tasked with drawing the balls from the bowl for the 2020/21 Fourth and Fifth Round, and the tie of the former is clearly Manchester United v Liverpool, coming just a week after the teams meet in the league.

It’s the toughest of assignments for either side, with one being knocked out at an unexpectedly early stage.

Rivals to both clubs, Manchester City, were handed a trip to Cheltenham after dispatching Birmingham City, and that saw a number of supporters take to social media to voice their concerns.

Their ire appeared to be directed towards the authorities for a perceived bias for the Citizens, and some even went as far as noting down City’s ‘easier’ opponents over the last few seasons.

  1. Yoyo says:
    January 12, 2021 at 12:17 pm

    I want only Man United news the rest I not interested thank you

    Reply

