Arsenal are reportedly on alert for the potential transfer of midfielder Steven N’Zonzi as he prepares to hold talks over his future.

The France international is said to be attracting interest from both Arsenal and Everton as he could be set to end his loan with Rennes early and discuss terminating his contract with Roma in the next few days, according to Foot Mercato.

The report notes that the Gunners have shown an interest in N’Zonzi in the past, so it’s not too surprising to see that they’re keeping tabs on his situation again.

The 32-year-old may have suffered a bit of a dip in form after falling out of favour at Roma, but in recent years he’s shown himself to be a superb all-rounder in midfield.

Arsenal could definitely do with strengthening in that area of the pitch, with doubts remaining over players like Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny, while Thomas Partey has had plenty of injury troubles since moving to the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

N’Zonzi could be a bit of a gamble, but it might be one worth taking for Arsenal as they look to boost their squad and aim for a stronger second half of the season.