“I sent him back to the academy” – Mourinho sends brutal message to Tottenham wonderkid after debut goal

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Jose Mourinho showed his ruthless side with a clear message to Tottenham wonderkid Alfie Devine after his debut goal for the club in the FA Cup win over Marine.

The 16-year-old looks a big talent and made a real impression with a well-taken goal against Marine at the weekend, but it seems he’s still got his work cut out to impress Mourinho.

MORE: Spurs in talks to sign Bundesliga star

When asked in his press conference today if Mourinho saw Devine coming into training with a smile on his face, the Portuguese tactician simply stated he didn’t know because he’d sent the youngster back to the club’s academy.

“I don’t know because I sent him back to the academy. When you reach that high moment then it’s the time to go and work,” Mourinho said, as quoted by football.london.

This is classic Mourinho, who is not one to hand out opportunities to young players unless they really earn it.

Some have criticised the Special One for his reluctance to trust youth throughout his career, but it could be good for Devine to keep his feet firmly on the ground despite this early breakthrough at senior level.

Spurs fans may be a bit disappointed, however, that he hasn’t been able to win over Mourinho after such an impressive cameo.

