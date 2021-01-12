Bayern Munich could reportedly rival Chelsea for the transfer of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano as they bid to replace David Alaba.

According to Marca, Alaba looks set to leave Bayern for a move to Real Madrid, and Upamecano is seemingly being identified as one option to fill the void left by the Austria international.

Upamecano has impressed with Leipzig and could have a number of suitors, with Marca noting that Chelsea are also said to be chasing the young Frenchman, who has a release clause of around €42million.

That could make him a bargain, with the 22-year-old undoubtedly one of the most promising young players in Europe at the moment.

Chelsea could do with a top young centre-back like that to come in as a long-term replacement for veteran defender Thiago Silva, while upgrades are also needed on unconvincing performers like Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

It would be a blow for the Blues if Bayern join the running, as one can easily imagine Upamecano being tempted by an offer from the Allianz Arena.

Bayern won the Champions League last season and have generally been one of the best teams in Europe for much of the last decade, whereas Chelsea are going through something of a transitional period.

Alaba will no doubt be a big loss for Bayern and a fine signing for Real Madrid, who also need to make changes in defence to replace ageing stars like Sergio Ramos and Marcelo, with Alaba a very capable option at both centre-back and left-back.