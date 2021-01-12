According to SportWitness via Spanish newspaper Estadio Deportivo, Manchester United outcast Sergio Romero is a January transfer window option for Valencia.

With Jasper Cillessen injured and Jaume Domenech looking unconvincing, as well as being unable to meet the demands of Granada’s Rui Silva and Eibar’s Mirko Dmitrovic, Romero is now seen as a serious option for Valencia.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently confirmed that Romero’s contract – which expires in the summer – will not be extended and that the hope is to move on the ace, as well as Marcos Rojo this month.

Estadio Deportivo report that ‘everything indicates’ that Romero will be available on a free transfer this month, with the La Liga side ‘well positioned’ to land the 33-year-old.

It seemed that Romero should’ve been allowed to leave in the summer, as the star’s wife echoed on social media – but United didn’t show the stopper the ‘respect’ he’s shown them in her own words.

Romero has found himself out of favour after Dean Henderson’s emergence as a promising talent, casting aside the Argentine after years of solid backup displays to David de Gea since 2015.

Romero is not part of United’s Premier League or Champions League squads this season, with the star not even handed a spot as third-choice owing to Lee Grant being used to fill homegrown quotas.

It was clear that the 6ft4 stopper’s time at United was over when he wasn’t even deployed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in last season’s cup semi-finals against Chelsea and Sevilla.

Romero has kept 39 clean sheets in his 61 appearances for United, the stopper has also won 96 caps for the Argentina national team over the years.

Valencia are underachieving once again in Spain this term, with the Mestalla outfit sitting 14th in the La Liga table, based off what we last saw from Romero – he’d still be a quality option for any side in Europe’s top five leagues.