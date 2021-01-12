Video: Gary Neville celebrates Man United’s ascent to Premier League summit with hilarious Twitter clip

Gary Neville has taken to Twitter in typically funny fashion to celebrate Manchester United’s ascent to the top of the Premier League table.

Neville has watched and commentated over all of United’s ups and downs so far this term.

A few months back we were questioning whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a future with the Red Devils – tonight, a win over Burnley saw him lead them to the top of the league.

Neville, who was at Turf Moor providing commentary for Sky Sports, was evidently pleased with what he saw and the consequences of United’s victory.

Post-match, as he took the long and lonely walk down the stairs of the Burnley stands, Neville jollily hummed to himself, celebrating what was a good night for his club.

See ya Sunday ? pic.twitter.com/2PcvZjbSPs — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 12, 2021

The smug grin will be wiped off Neville’s face on Sunday if Liverpool are able to get one over on their rivals. Sunday’s game is going to be an absolute cracker.