Video: Harry Maguire unlucky to see goal disallowed for Man United vs Burnley after referee calls foul for apparent push in the back

In the 35th minute of Manchester United’s Premier League tie against Burnley, Harry Maguire saw celebrations cut short as the centre-back saw a goal disallowed.

Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes moved to trick a Burnley side that are organised when it comes to set pieces with exchanges of short pass from a corner on the right flank.

Fernandes then laid the ball off to Luke Shaw, the left-back saw an initial cross cleared, but the ball quickly ended up back with him, he then showed his improving attacking quality with a pinpoint delivery.

The ball floated over to the far post, where Maguire towered over full-back Erik Pieters to head the ball into the back of the net.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were not to be handed the lead though as referee Kevin Friend disallowed the goal, for an apparent push in the back from Maguire on Pieters.

Harry Maguire thought he'd given #MUFC the lead at Turf Moor but it's ruled out for a foul in the box! Burnley breathe a sigh of relief…

? Follow #BURMUN here: https://t.co/JPE6syy79J

Sky Sports Premier League

Pictures from Sky Sports and Canal+ Sport.

Maguire certainly showed his physicality in this moment, but did the England international really cross the line with excessive contact?