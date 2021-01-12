When Arsenal have underperformed this season, it’s generally been Willian more often than not who has borne the brunt of supporter ire.

The Brazilian hasn’t done as well as expected it’s true, though Troy Deeney believes that there are others in the Gunners side who need to be held more accountable.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the Watford star suggested that, perhaps, more scrutiny needs to come the way of Nicolas Pepe, who has been at the club longer and still hasn’t made good on his transfer fee.