Video: Huge moment between Man United and Burnley as VAR review rejects red card incident for both sides

We all know that VAR has the tendency to throw up some crazy situations, but it looks like the referee has mostly got this right.

There was a review for a potential red card for Burnley’s Robbie Brady after a foul potentially prevented a goalscoring opportunity, but you’ll notice that Luke Shaw goes in with a fairly industrial challenge in the build-up:

It could have been a red card for either side – a big decision for the referee! After a lengthy review, the hosts are awarded a free-kick and Luke Shaw is yellow carded… ? Watch on Sky Sports!

? Follow #BURMUN here: https://t.co/JPE6syy79J

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/SRHlzVbobA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 12, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports

Upon reviewing the footage Kevin Friend correctly decides that Shaw committed a foul which overrules the potential Burnley sending off, but he was then left with a huge decision with the United defender.

Gary Neville mentioned on the commentary that a red card was likely and it appeared to be coming when Friend took an age to walk over and produce the card – but it was only a yellow.

Shaw is lucky to still be on the field, but at least VAR has managed to make sure the Burnley defender wasn’t sent off when you consider there was a foul in the build-up.