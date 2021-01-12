When it became apparent that Gareth Bale might be available for a loan transfer from Real Madrid, it stood to reason that Tottenham would be interested.
However, their dream capture is rapidly turning into a nightmare, something not lost on talkSPORT pundit, Jason Cundy.
The Welshman has been injured for a large part of the 2020/21 campaign, ensuring that Jose Mourinho has only been allowed to select him sporadically.
Given the size of his contract, Cundy has suggested the north Londoners aren’t getting value for money.
? “Bale is looking like an increasingly strange signing, isn’t it?”
? “We’ve not seen anything from him & so far it’s been a bad signing.”
? “He is on a massive contract & Spurs are not getting value for money.”@JasonCundy05 asks if Gareth Bale has a future at #THFC. pic.twitter.com/k8OuycSKJm
