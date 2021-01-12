Menu

Video: ‘Increasingly strange signing’ – Pundit questions Tottenham’s wisdom in signing Gareth Bale

When it became apparent that Gareth Bale might be available for a loan transfer from Real Madrid, it stood to reason that Tottenham would be interested.

However, their dream capture is rapidly turning into a nightmare, something not lost on talkSPORT pundit, Jason Cundy.

The Welshman has been injured for a large part of the 2020/21 campaign, ensuring that Jose Mourinho has only been allowed to select him sporadically.

Given the size of his contract, Cundy has suggested the north Londoners aren’t getting value for money.

