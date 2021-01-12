Menu

Video: Brilliant Alex Iwobi edge of the box finish gives Everton early lead away at Wolves

Everton FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Everton have taken the lead over Wolves at Molineux, and it’s a fine finish from former Arsenal man Alex Iwobi which has broken the deadlock.

Both sides headed into tonight’s game knowing that it could be a potentially pivotal six-pointer in their respective quests for European football.

While both Carlo Ancelotti and Nuno Espirito Santo will be well aware they face an uphill battle to get themselves into the top four, the Europa League qualification spots are there for the taking.

Whichever side secured all three points tonight, if any, would put themselves in a good position to force their way into that battle – and it’s Everton who are on track to do so.

Alex Iwobi, formerly of Arsenal of course, steered the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box, leaving goalkeeper Rui Patricio with no chance of making the save.

A great finish from the Nigerian – and his first in the Premier League this season!

