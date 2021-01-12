Video: Michael Keane nets brilliant winner for Everton by rising high above the Wolves back-line

Everton have retaken the lead away to Wolves at Molineux thanks to a superb header from Michael Keane.

The Toffees took the lead early on, with Alex Iwobi beating Rui Patricio with a fine finish from the edge of the penalty area.

Their advantage didn’t last long, though. Ruben Neves scored a rare goal from INSIDE the penalty area to level the scores.

That’s how the scoreline stood for the bulk of the game, with it looking as though it could be honours even in this Europa League six-pointer.

However, Michael Keane delivered what could be a potentially significant moment in Everton’s season with a towering header past Patricio.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men were touted as title-contenders early in the season. While the hype has died down, there’s definitely in with a shout of European football.

Winning away at Molineux is no mean feat, but thanks to a brilliant header from centre-back Michael Keane, they’ve done it!