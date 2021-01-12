Video: Ruben Neves strikes back for Wolves against Everton with unstoppable volley

Everton’s lead away at Wolves didn’t last long! After Alex Iwobi gave the visitors the lead, Ruben Neves struck back for the home side.

Nuno Espirito Santo will have been fearing the worst when he saw Iwobi find the bottom corner of Rui Patricio’s goal early on. Wolves have been all too inconsistent this season, they can scarcely afford to drop more points if they want to have any chance of qualifying for the Europa League.

Thankfully for Wolves, midfielder Ruben Neves struck back before long – and no, it wasn’t a worldie.

It was, though, a great finish from the Portugal international, who adjusted his body in such a way to use the power on the cross to beat the goalkeeper.

Both teams have European ambitions this term, so neither will be giving up the three points without a fight. The game has started at 100mph – long may that continue!