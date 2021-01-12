Video: Paul Pogba hits a stunning volley with lovely technique to put Man United ahead vs Burnley

There was a pattern set in this game where Burnley were camped in their box and they were blocking most of Man United’s shots, but it did run the risk of a deflected effort resulting in the opening goal.

In the end that’s exactly how the opening goal came but it also owes a lot to the perfect technique shown from Paul Pogba to hit this sweetly and keep the ball down:

It’s a lead that United do deserve when you consider how one-sided this half has been, so it’s going to be tough for Burnley to switch between an ultra-defensive mode to trying to find a way to get themselves back into this.