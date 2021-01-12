From Lesbian Nurses and Naked Neighbours to West Ham: Porn star joins board of Premier League circus

West Ham have a new board member, with co-owner David Sullivan bringing long-term former porn star partner into official club matters.

That’s what’s reported by the Daily Mail, who reveal that Sullivan’s other half, Eve Vorley, starred in porn films in the past which went by the names of Lesbian Nurses, Electric Blue: Nude Wives – Private Parts and Naked Neighbours.

Not your everyday board member, is she?

Vorley’s ties with the Hammers run deep, having been long-term partner of the club’s co-owner for the past decade. Her history in the porn industry is no fair reflection on how useful she may be in the boardroom, as it’s worth noting partner Sullivan is a former pornographer himself.

Although, it’s not often that a Premier League board member has starred in a porno, so you wonder how West Ham fans will react to the news that she’s now playing her part in pulling the strings.

The Daily Mail note that Sullivan has also brought his son into the fray, so you get the feeling that the family are looking to strengthen their grip on the club, rather than there being genuine intention for Vorley to get her hands dirty when it comes to club matters.

Though, who knows? Now she’s on the board, she will be able to have her say. Perhaps she could be the next Marina Granovskaia. We’re all for women being put in positions of power in football!