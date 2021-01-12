Although they left it late, West Ham can be satisfied with the outcome of their tricky away FA Cup Third Round tie against Stockport County.
The win sets up a Fourth Round tie at home to Doncaster Rovers, with a potential Fifth Round clash at either Liverpool or Manchester United.
With just under three weeks left of this winter window the Hammers are a little light in the striking department, having sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax without a readymade replacement lied up.
In his interview after the win over Stockport, West Ham’s No.2, Alan Irvine, broached the subject when asked if there was any updates regarding a new front man coming in.
“Not that I’m aware of,” was his all too brief reply according to football.london.
Of course, the brevity of his answer and apparent terseness could very well be to do with not wanting to alert any other clubs to potential targets.
The club have money to spend by the end of January, but are believed to be willing to wait for the right exponent to come along rather than just hiring someone to ‘fill a gap.’