Wolves have reportedly cooled their interest in potential transfer deals for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud and Liverpool forward Divock Origi.

Nuno Espirito Santo had been keen to strengthen up front after the recent injury to Raul Jimenez, but has instead recalled Patrick Cutrone from loan, according to the Daily Mirror.

This means Wolves are now not expected to pursue deals for Giroud or Origi, according to the report, so it will be interesting to see what lies in store for both players.

Giroud has not been a regular for Chelsea despite showing some moments of real quality this season, and it seems harsh for him to have to continue to settle for a backup role.

The France international could surely strengthen a number of decent sides, even if he’s perhaps unlikely to carry on at the very highest level.

Origi could also be a decent addition for several clubs, having provided Liverpool with some big moments in big games despite never being a regular starter.

The Belgium international notably scored twice against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final in 2018/19, and then in the final against Tottenham as well.