Arsenal transfer target tells friend he’s keen on making Gunners switch

Football London claim that they have been informed by a close friend of Yves Bissouma that the Brighton midfielder is keen on a move to Arsenal.

Bissouma has proven his worth for Brighton since signing from Lille back in 2018. After 73 appearances for the southerners, Football London believe that he has attracted interest from Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

If that is the case, Arsenal ought to have high hopes of getting the deal done, with Football London reporting that a close friend of the player told them that Bissouma,

A.) Loves playing in the Premier League

B.) Would choose Arsenal over any other Premier League team

Brighton are very much in the dog fight at the tail end of the Premier League table, despite Bissouma’s best efforts.

It’s no surprise to hear that Bissouma would be keen on a move to a club of Arsenal’s stature – all due respect to Brighton – it’s quite the step up.

We’ll have to keep an eye on this rumour as it develops towards the summertime. If Football London’s information is accurate, Gunners fans ought to have hope here.