A mesmerising PSG transfer treble: Aguero in, Messi in, Mbappe out

Liverpool FC
Paris Saint-Germain Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino could allow Kylian Mbappe to join Liverpool, provided he replaces him with Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi, according to reports on Sky Sports news. The channel has also linked Mbappe with a huge move to Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid.

Pochettino will allegedly sit down with club sporting director Leonardo in the coming days, but PSG are aware that Mbappe’s current contract expires in 18 months.

Spanish outlet AS claim Pochettino could allow the Frenchman to depart, as long as he gets Argentine pair Messi and Aguero.

Mbappe has scored almost a goal per game at the French champions and at 22 years of age, the World Cup winner would be an incredible signing for whoever can get their hands on the player.

Messi and Aguero are of course at the opposite end of the age spectrum, but are still absolutely top class. Messi has been consistently linked with a move away from the Nou Camp after a fallout with the club and signing the multi time Balloon d’Or winner would make a huge statement.

