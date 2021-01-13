Arsenal could land star striker for only £25m amid reports he’s happy to wait until the summer to complete the transfer

There may have been some hope that the January window would be busier as clubs would have a better idea of their financial status, but the reality is that things look more unclear than ever.

It means that there isn’t any extra money going around and most big transfers will need to wait until the summer at least, but that won’t be a problem for Celtic star Odsonne Edouard.

The French striker was phenomenal last year but he’s struggled this time round due to injuries and playing in a team that don’t really have an attacking plan or identity, but he would still be a great signing for any Premier League side.

Football Insider have reported on the latest with a potential move to Arsenal, and the signs do look good for a potential switch in the summer.

They confirm that he would rather wait until the summer for the right transfer rather than taking the first offer that comes along, while he’s also just signed up with the same agency that represent Kieran Tierney.

His price tag also looks more realistic as it’s suggested that it’s come down from £40m in the summer to £25m – the same amount that The Gunners paid to sign Tierney.

The Scotsman’s performances at Arsenal have demonstrated that there are bargains to be had from the country and the step-up from Celtic may not be too much for some players, so it will be interesting to see what happens with Edouard in the summer.

His asking price could shoot up again if he has an exceptional end to the season but his contract situation means Celtic may have to sell anyway, but this does look like being his last season in Glasgow.