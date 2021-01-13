Arsenal have offered outcast who’s played under Klopp to Liverpool as they seek to fill problem position

It’s still not clear if Liverpool will add a centre-back this month, but Joel Matip continues to have injury issues and it would be a monumental risk to go with their current options.

On the flip side there’s no point of signing any old clodder to take up a spot in the squad, so it could simply come down to who’s available at short notice.

It’s hard to imagine that the Liverpool fans will get overly excited about this, but Fabrizio Romano has claimed on his “Here We Go” podcast that Arsenal have offered Greek defender Sokratis to Liverpool this month.

He’s barely getting a look-in at Arsenal so that doesn’t suggest that he’ll be a huge success, but he is an experienced defender who’s also played under Jurgen Klopp during their time together at Dortmund.

That suggests there might be a level of trust from the manager towards Sokratis and he’ll know exactly what he’s capable of, but you do have to wonder if it’s worth playing him over the likes of Nat Phillips or Rhys Williams in the long term.

Perhaps he could be kept as an emergency option if nothing else opens up in the window, but it would definitely be worth seeing what else is out there from Liverpool’s point of view before they make the move here.