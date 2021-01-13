Arsenal may have given up on Runarsson already as Arteta eyes January move for £18m rated Barcelona keeper

Mikel Arteta went into this season with the impossible situation of having two very good goalkeepers who both saw themselves as being good enough to start, so it wasn’t a huge surprise when Emi Martinez was moved on.

They then decided to go with the cheap option in Runar Runarsson who was never going to be good enough to challenge Leno for the starting spot, but he’s not impressed at all when given a chance.

He’s made some bad errors and he doesn’t look like a commanding presence at all, so it looks like they are ready to move on from him already after Sky Sports linked with with a move for Barca keeper Neto.

He’s never getting into the first team when Ter Stegen is around and at least he would bring some competition for that starting spot, but the price tag could be an issue when it’s suggested that Barca would want £18m to let him go.

Arsenal don’t appear to have a lot of money to spend just now so throwing that much money at a back-up goalkeeper might not be the most sensible option, although it’s reported that it would initially be a loan move with an option to buy so they would get to see if he’s worth it first.

Barca are another team who aren’t flush with money so you have to think they would be looking to sell him on a permanent deal straight away to bring in some funds so it looks like the two sides are too far apart for anything to happen for now.