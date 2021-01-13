“I am up for a fight” – Arsenal star sends message to new signings in his position

Arsenal defender Rob Holding has sent a clear message to rivals in his position following a number of new defensive signings since he first joined the club from Bolton Wanderers back in 2016.

The 25-year-old has recently become a key player for Arsenal and has just signed a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, which has prompted him to reveal some interesting things in an interview with the Telegraph.

Overall, Holding sounds like a down-to-earth guy with a good mentality, and that’s best summed up by his response to the several new additions that have been made at centre-back in recent times.

Holding has not always been a regular for Arsenal, with the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, David Luiz and Pablo Mari coming in in recent times to further threaten his place in the pecking order.

Despite that, the England Under-21 international has managed to make himself first choice for much of this season with some improved form, and his competitive attitude gives a decent insight into how he’s achieved that.

“I’ve survived each round (of signings,” he told the Telegraph. “It’s only natural for a footballer to see someone sign for your club in your position and doubt whether you are wanted or if you are going to be playing. But I don’t look at it and think I am giving up because we signed a new defender.

“I am up for a fight. If I have put 100 per cent of the best I can be into it, and that guy still plays over me, then I’ll hold my hands up and say OK, maybe he is better than me. But I know I can look myself in the mirror that night and say I gave my best that day.”