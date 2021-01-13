Arsenal star reveals team-mate got “really hyper” after his row with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Arsenal defender Rob Holding has revealed that Alexandre Lacazette got “really hyper” after witnessing a row between him and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Holding angered the Liverpool bench in their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium towards the end of last season, with the 25-year-old wrestling Reds forward Sadio Mane to the ground.

This then led to a confrontation with some of the Liverpool bench, including Klopp, Holding told the Telegraph in an interesting interview after the news of him signing a new contract.

“There were words said, and Jurgen Klopp got involved,” Holding said. “We were all giving each other a bit of stick.

“I remember it getting Lacazette going, he got really hyper off it. People were telling me to relax and keep my head, but I was fine. I don’t mind that. It was a little thing that ignited the team. And for me personally it was important to do that, to stand up for myself.”

Arsenal fans will no doubt love Holding’s mentality as it shines through in this interview, and it’s also amusing to hear how much Lacazette was fired up by the incident mentioned above.

For a long time, the Gunners have been seen as something of a soft touch, but it’s clear that Holding is a real battler with leadership qualities, with the Telegraph noting how Per Mertesacker previously described him as the bad cop to his central defensive partner’s good cop.