“A lot of unhappy players” at Arsenal as Mikel Arteta eyes clear-out, claims journalist

Arsenal have a lot of unhappy players at the club and a fair amount that manager Mikel Arteta would ideally like to clear out.

This is according to the Transfer Window Podcast, which doesn’t paint a pretty picture of the conditions Arteta is working under at the Emirates Stadium right now.

Arsenal fans probably have a long list of players they’d like to see leaving the club as soon as possible, with the Gunners enduring a poor season so far, with many players performing well below their best.

The report doesn’t name any names, but fans will likely have some idea who might not be enjoying life at Arsenal right now.

It would certainly be good for Arteta to overhaul this squad as the Transfer Window Podcast claim he’d like to, with the Spanish tactician inheriting a difficult job from his predecessor Unai Emery.

Mistakes have been made in the transfer market and it could still take some time for Arteta to put his own stamp on this squad.

Arsenal surely cannot carry on like this for much longer, with too many players clearly not wanting to be there, and showing it with their poor efforts on the pitch.