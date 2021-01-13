Menu

Official: Atletico Madrid confirm striker signing on initial loan with €33.5M buy option

Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid have confirmed the signing of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele on loan with an option to buy.

Dembele has showcased his goal-scoring credentials in France, having already done so in Scotland. Atletico lost a seasoned goal-scorer of their own making this month in Diego Costa, which left Diego Simeone in pretty dire need of a replacement.

Moussa Dembele was identified as the man capable of partnering Luis Suarez in attack and helping Atletico on their quest to win La Liga, where they currently sit top of the table.

Atletico have confirmed in a statement on their official website that the initial loan will last until the end of the season, while GFFN report the option to buy to be in the region of €33.5M.

Dembele is a proven goal-scorer, even if he has been off the boil this campaign. You have to think he will be licking his lips at the prospect of playing in La Liga. Spanish defences ought to beware…

