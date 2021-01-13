Blow for Aston Villa after Chelsea transfer decision

According to the Daily Star, Aston Villa would like to make Ross Barkley’s loan move a permanent one. The midfielder has enjoyed a good season in the midlands and adds to a strong midfield alongside Jack Grealish and John McGinn.

Barkley has been sidelined since November, but had been performing well prior to that point. He scored on his debut in the 7-2 demolition of Liverpool at Villa Park before netting a late winner away at Leicester City in Villa’s next game.

That impressive form led to calls for Villa to make his stay permanent either in the January transfer window or once his loan period is over at the end of the season.

Villa Head Coach Dean Smith has already confirmed there is no set option to buy in the loan agreement meaning Chelsea are able to set their price for the England international.

Frank Lampard is not willing to let Barkley leave on the cheap knowing he still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, and thus it is expected that Villa will have to pay somewhere in the region of 30 to 40 million pounds.

The Daily Star suggest Chelsea are leaning more towards keeping Barkley at Stamford Bridge, dealing a blow to Villa’s hopes of keeping him beyond this season.

It remains to be seen if the situation could change, however, as Barkley has largely struggled for playing time with the Blues, so may not be too keen on a return.