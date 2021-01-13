Brendan Rodgers prepares £30m swoop for Odsonne Edouard

Odsonne Edouard is high on Leicester City’s transfer wish list as Brendan Rodgers eyes a reunion with the French striker he brought to Celtic Park from PSG.

According to The Daily Mail, Rodgers is looking to replace Slimani with Celtic’s 22-year-old talisman. Edouard has just 18 months remaining on his deal with the Scottish Champions and the club could look to cash in while his value is high. It is believed that the asking price still remains at £30m, especially after Filip Benkovic decided against a move to Celtic Park.

Though a hefty price tag, the deal represents little risk as Rodgers knows he can work with the player, has no doubts about his quality and the Frenchman has scored goals in Europe as well as setting new goalscoring records for the French U21 side. As such, he has shown that he is capable of making the step up to the Premier League.

Rodgers brought Edouard to Celtic from PSG after an ill-fated loan spell at Toulouse and was convinced to make the move permanent after the initial loan period, paying a club record £9m for the player. The speculation certainly paid off with accumulation in the sense that Edouard is likely to leave with an astonishing haul of trophies. Indeed, he will depart as a quadruple treble winner.

Edouard is thought to be keen to move after changing his agent in the New Year, moving over to the company that represent other players to have departed Celtic Park, such as Kieran Tierney.

The Celtic fans will be hoping that Edouard can hit the heights of last season, which saw him score 28 goals and provide 12 assists in 45 appearances. This may help the Hoops to win the Scottish Cup and claw back some of the 21 points that they trail Rangers by. However, a move would certainly be in the best interests of the club now with the league as good as gone and time running out on his contract.

AC Milan were recently linked with a £30m move for the French attacker, who joined Celtic permanently from PSG in 2018, but that connection has now gone quiet.

If Leicester want the player, he looks to be theirs if they act swiftly.