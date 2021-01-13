We usually see that a selling club will simply cash in once a player looks set to leave at the end of their deal, but the situation with Eric Garcia was a curious one.

Everyone knew that he wanted to return to Barcelona and it looked like the deal would be a simple one – especially when you consider that Man City weren’t even using him that often in the first team.

The problem was that they may be one of the only teams in the world who don’t need the money from cashing in on someone like Garcia, so it left Barca with a huge problem in their defence for the second half of the season.

The deal in the summer looked even more likely as leaks started to suggest he had already signed a pre-contract agreement with Barca, but it now looks like he’ll move in January after all for a fee of around €5m.

Obviously that money won’t mean much to City but it looks like the best thing for the player as he can now go out and play regular football rather than sitting in the reserves, while it’s brilliant news for Barca as they finally look set to get their man amidst a big injury crisis in the defence.