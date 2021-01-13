Champions League side show interest in Arsenal midfielder as they look to replace struggling veteran

Lucas Torreira looked like a perfect fit for Atletico Madrid when he finally got his move late in the transfer window, but he could be on the move again after a lack of playing time in Spain.

There’s little suggestion that Arsenal have any interest in bringing him back to play at the Emirates, but there’s growing interest from clubs in Serie A so he could be recalled before being moved on again.

Our colleagues at The Laziali have picked up on a report from AS which suggests Lazio are showing an interest in bringing him back to Italy, but they would face some competition from Fiorentina and Torino for his signature.

Lazio should have an advantage in the race because they’re still in the Champions League and have ambitions to qualify for the competition again next year while Torino are in a relegation battle and Fiorentina are stuck in mid table obscurity for now.

It’s also been suggested that he could be the long-term replacement for veteran midfielder Lucas Leiva who’s struggled with a few mistakes in recent games, so there would also be a clear pathway for him to become a regular starter in Rome.

The deal could be complicated with AS indicating that Atleti would need to agree to return him and they’re being awkward about that just now, but there is still some hope that something could be sorted as the window goes on.