Menu

Chelsea congratulate loanee on return after 32 months out injured

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea loanee Marco Van Ginkel returned to action for PSV Eindhoven tonight, making his first competitive appearance for two and a half years.

Van Ginkel was signed by Chelsea from partner club Vitesse Arnhem way back in the summer of 2013. You could be forgiven if you weren’t aware that he was so much as on the club’s books, with the Dutchman not having played for the Blues since Jose Mourinho was in charge.

MORE: Telegraph: Chelsea to try and sign at least one commanding centre-back in the summer

Having suffered serious damage to his knee and struggled to fully recover from the injury inflicted, Van Ginkel’s professional career has been threatened to end in its entirety – but he hasn’t given in.

Tonight, Van Ginkel returned to action for PSV, who he re-signed for on-loan in the summer, having been out of action for a total of 32 months – a devastatingly large chunk of his best years.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Paul Pogba says goodbye to ‘brother’ Timothy Fosu-Mensah as Eric Bailly hugs ace after Man United exit
Italy goalkeeper has £300K Ferrari destroyed beyond recognition by carwash worker
Video: Raheem Sterling skies ball with shocking penalty miss for Man City after England star questionably takes spot-kick ahead of Kevin de Bruyne vs Brighton

Chelsea took to Twitter to mark the return of the midfielder. Congratulations to him!

More Stories Marco van Ginkel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.