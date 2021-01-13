Chelsea congratulate loanee on return after 32 months out injured

Chelsea loanee Marco Van Ginkel returned to action for PSV Eindhoven tonight, making his first competitive appearance for two and a half years.

Van Ginkel was signed by Chelsea from partner club Vitesse Arnhem way back in the summer of 2013. You could be forgiven if you weren’t aware that he was so much as on the club’s books, with the Dutchman not having played for the Blues since Jose Mourinho was in charge.

Having suffered serious damage to his knee and struggled to fully recover from the injury inflicted, Van Ginkel’s professional career has been threatened to end in its entirety – but he hasn’t given in.

Tonight, Van Ginkel returned to action for PSV, who he re-signed for on-loan in the summer, having been out of action for a total of 32 months – a devastatingly large chunk of his best years.

Chelsea took to Twitter to mark the return of the midfielder. Congratulations to him!