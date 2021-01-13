There’s some big Chelsea transfer news today and also rumours of a possible change in manager after Frank Lampard’s recent struggles.

We’ve got all the major gossip for you in our handy round-up below…

First up, there’s a done deal alert as Chelsea youngster Charlie Brown has been confirmed as a new signing for MK Dons.

The talented 21-year-old has clearly not done quite enough to earn a promotion to the Chelsea first-team, so has now moved on in order to play more regularly.

MK Dons will hope Brown can develop with more playing time and achieve his potential with the step down to a lower league.

Chelsea are also being strongly linked with Erling Haaland, who is likely to be on the agenda for almost every top European club in the near future.

The young Norwegian goal machine has been a world class performer for Borussia Dortmund, and Chelsea are now said to be ready to outbid Real Madrid to sign him for around £89million.

Haaland could be an upgrade on Timo Werner, who has not been at his best for the Blues since his summer move from RB Leipzig, while doubts also remain over Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud.

Finally, while it’s not exactly transfer news, there is also speculation over Lampard’s future.

Latest reports claim CFC have approached both Massimiliano Allegri and Thomas Tuchel over potentially replacing Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

A number of other names may also be in the frame, but it seems those two big names are the leading candidates, in what could be a smart move by the west London giants.