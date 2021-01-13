Menu

Possible boost for Liverpool & Man United in transfer pursuit of Bayern Munich star

Liverpool and Manchester United may be interested to learn of the latest developments in the David Alaba transfer saga.

The Bayern Munich defender has been a star performer at the Allianz Arena for many years now, and it is unsurprising to see that his current contract situation has sparked a lot of interest.

In recent times, Alaba has been linked strongly with Real Madrid by Marca, while Man Utd have also been named as potential suitors in a report from the Daily Star.

Liverpool are also said to have been in touch with Alaba’s agent about a move, according to Fabrizio Romano…

There’s now been a fresh update from The Athletic that suggests Spanish clubs are struggling to afford Alaba’s wage demands, so this could be good news for Premier League clubs like Liverpool and United.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out, but it could be encouraging for United and Liverpool that the Madrid links are perhaps not as strong as had previously been reported.

The Austria international could be a great asset for Liverpool due to their shortage of defenders at the moment, with the club suffering a major injury crisis in the centre-back position.

United may well also see Alaba as an upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, or even as another option at left-back after Luke Shaw’s struggles down the years.

