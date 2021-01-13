Done deal: Man United defender completes his permanent transfer to German giants Bayer Leverkusen

It looked like the only thing standing in the way of Timothy Fosu-Mensah’s exit from Man United was the formalities and a bit of paperwork, but it appears that the deal is now officially complete after United paid tribute to the defender as he leaves the club:

Goodbye and good luck, @TFosuMensah — thank you for everything ?#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 13, 2021

He will probably leave with the feeling that he didn’t quite fulfil his early potential at Old Trafford as injuries and changes in manager disrupted his playing time, but he still looks like he could go on to become a top level player.

He turned 23 in January so it was clear that he needed to move on to play some regular football somewhere else, while he was never going to become anything more than a bit-part player at Old Trafford.

Bayer Leverkusen have proven they will happily play anyone if they think they are good enough so he should have a chance of getting some regular playing time, so hopefully he does go on to become a success in Germany.

His pace is always going to be a valuable asset and he could become a good ball-playing defender as he builds up his experience and confidence, but he’s also at an age where he needs to play so this looks like the best thing for everyone involved.