Menu

Erling Haaland drops possible Real Madrid transfer hint following speculation

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland may have hinted at an interest in sealing a transfer to Real Madrid.

The Norway international has been on fire for Dortmund and this has led to transfer rumours linking him with a number of Europe’s top clubs.

MORE: Update on Real Madrid star’s transfer links with Manchester United and Liverpool

Real Madrid are among those being most strongly linked with Haaland, and so he raised a few eyebrows by liking this picture of the Bernabeu in the snow…

More Stories / Latest News
Contact made: The two managerial candidates Chelsea have held talks with as Blues appear to line up potential Lampard replacement
Brendan Rodgers prepares £30m swoop for Odsonne Edouard
“I am up for a fight” – Arsenal star sends message to new signings in his position

Haaland has also been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, so they’ll hope this doesn’t deal a blow to their hopes of signing him.

The 20-year-old is one of the most exciting young players in the world and it would be a joy to see him in the Premier League in the near future.

More Stories Erling Haaland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.