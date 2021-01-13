Barcelona presidential election could decide future of Borussia Dortmund goal-machine

According to Diario Gol, the appointment of Joan Laporta as Barcelona president could send Erling Haaland to the Camp Nou.

Haaland is one of the best and most prolific strikers on the planet, despite being just 20-years-old.

The Norwegian goal-machine, who was born in Leeds, has scored 19 goals in 16 appearances so far for Dortmund this term.

It’s no surprise that he has attracted interest from far and wide. As per Diario Gol, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Liverpool are all keen.

However, their report believes that Barca could soon find themselves front of the pack, with presidential frontrunner Joan Laporta having a great relationship with Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola.

Diario Gol believe that, should Laporta be elected, Raiola could find himself attempting to convince Haaland to sign for the Catalan giants, even though he is currently not thought to be keen on the move.

The Erling Haaland saga promises to be one of the biggest and bumpiest transfer stories in recent years. Where he will end up when he eventually departs Dortmund remains a mystery.