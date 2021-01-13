Menu

Italy goalkeeper has £300K Ferrari destroyed beyond recognition by carwash worker

Genoa
Genoa goalkeeper Federico Marchetti had a day to forget on Monday after his Ferrari 812 was all-but destroyed by a car wash employee, as reported by The Sun.

Marchetti, who has made 11 appearances for the Italian National Team, having deputised for Gianluigi Buffon for the bulk of his career, currently plays his football at Genoa.

It was while training with the Serie A outfit that, as The Sun report, Marchetti decided that it was time for his Ferrari 812, worth £300K according to the article, washed.

Unfortunately, such was the power of the vehicle and the inexperience of the car wash worker behind the wheel, his Ferrari was left absolutely wrecked.

The below photos are provided by The Sun.

Marchetti can’t be blamed for his laziness in not washing his car himself. After all, if you splash out £300K on a Ferrari, you likely have the funds to maintain it without getting your hands dirty.

Perhaps, though, next time he takes his car for a clean, he’ll leave the keys in the hands of someone more experienced when it comes to driving supercars.

Although, at current, he doesn’t have a car to clean…

