Liverpool have reportedly been told they can seal the transfer of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly for a fee of £100million.

The Senegal international is one of the best players in the world in his position and would be a superb signing for most top clubs, with a host of big names linked with him in recent times.

Manchester United and Manchester City have also been mentioned as being among his suitors, but Liverpool are also long-time admirers and are in particular need of a new signing at the back this January.

Virgil van Dijk’s injury has been a big blow for the Reds, and they’ve also had to deal with Joel Matip and Joe Gomez missing a lot of games this season.

Koulibaly could be ideal to help Liverpool in the second half of the season, and reports now claim he has been cleared to leave Napoli provided they receive £100m for him.

That could be a fee well worth paying for the 29-year-old, who may well be the second best defender in the world after LFC star Van Dijk.

The Merseyside giants paid big to land Van Dijk from Southampton a few years ago, so they may well be tempted to meet this asking price as well, even if they aren’t always known for their big spending.