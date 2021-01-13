Krzysztof Piatek could join West Ham on loan

West Ham United are interested in Krzysztof Piatek with Hertha Berlin open to loaning the striker out this month, according to a report from The Sun.

The Hammers are looking to strengthen their options in attack after selling Sebastien Haller to Ajax last week.

The Sun suggests that Piatek is on their radar. The 25-year-old has scored four goals in the Bundesliga this season, featuring in 15 of Hertha Berlin’s league games, but only starting seven. It appears that Hertha are open to letting the Poland international leave before the deadline this month.

He has played for the likes of Genoa and AC Milan before so has renowned quality and could be a decent back up option for David Moyes. The striker hit double figures last term, whilst he scored 30 goals across the two spells with the two mentioned clubs.

It is unclear as to whether or not the deal would have a permanent option at the end of the season, but a loan may fill the void in the short term.