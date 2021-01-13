Leeds United to battle Milan and Gladbach for 20-year-old French defender

Leeds United have been mentioned by Foot Mercato as one side potentially interested in signing 20-year-old French defender Loic Bade.

The 20-year-old, who has already made 16 senior appearances for Lens, despite his tender age, appears to be attracting interest from around the continent.

Foot Mercato report that Borussia Monchengladbach and AC Milan are both prepared to offer Bade the prospect of playing European football – but they both face competition from a Premier League club.

The report claims that Leeds United are also interested, with Marcelo Bielsa, who previously managed in France with Marseille and Lille, thought to be keen on signing him.

It’s unclear whether Bielsa’s intention into strengthen his Leeds side mid-season, which is always a tough ask, with clubs often unwilling to sell in the January market, or Bade is a potential target for the summer.

Either way, though, this is one to be keeping an eye on if you’re a Leeds fan.