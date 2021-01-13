Menu

“No brainer for Liverpool” – these Reds fans eager for signing after major development

A number of Liverpool fans are keen to see the club seal the transfer of Real Madrid defender Eder Militao as he looks to become available this month.

The Brazil international has struggled for playing time at the Bernabeu and doesn’t look at the moment like being the player that he looked capable of being when he was a youngster at Porto.

Still, Militao won’t have lost all that talent overnight, and Liverpool are short of options at centre-back after a difficult season on the injury front.

Virgil van Dijk is out with a long-term injury, while Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have also continued to have niggling fitness woes this term.

Some fans and LFC news accounts on Twitter are now citing a claim from Duncan Castles that Militao is being made available on loan this January, and it’s sparked calls for Jurgen Klopp to bring the 22-year-old to Anfield.

This certainly does seem like it could be a smart piece of business, but it’s not clear if Liverpool actually have any interest in him.

If they do, it’s clear their fans would support the move…

