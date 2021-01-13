A number of Liverpool fans are keen to see the club seal the transfer of Real Madrid defender Eder Militao as he looks to become available this month.

The Brazil international has struggled for playing time at the Bernabeu and doesn’t look at the moment like being the player that he looked capable of being when he was a youngster at Porto.

Still, Militao won’t have lost all that talent overnight, and Liverpool are short of options at centre-back after a difficult season on the injury front.

Virgil van Dijk is out with a long-term injury, while Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have also continued to have niggling fitness woes this term.

Some fans and LFC news accounts on Twitter are now citing a claim from Duncan Castles that Militao is being made available on loan this January, and it’s sparked calls for Jurgen Klopp to bring the 22-year-old to Anfield.

This certainly does seem like it could be a smart piece of business, but it’s not clear if Liverpool actually have any interest in him.

If they do, it’s clear their fans would support the move…

Real Madrid will allow Éder Militão to leave on loan this month with an option to purchase at the end of the season. (@DuncanCastles) SIGN HIM, @LFC. pic.twitter.com/F9b0BfSNeO — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) January 13, 2021

IF Eder Militao is available on loan for a €2.5m fee it should be a no brainer for Liverpool. No excuses for not even trying. We need a CB now, and I refuse to be swayed by reports that "we have a big summer ahead" because those plans will change if we don't win the league pic.twitter.com/nYyOMVJyPz — Callum Sanderson (@callumsanderson) January 13, 2021

Real Madrid will allow Eder Militao to leave on loan this month, with an option to buy at the end of the season. [@DuncanCastles] A possible option for Liverpool? pic.twitter.com/EGvaXsEm7J — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) January 13, 2021

Militao would be a great signing for Liverpool, United or Spurs easily. Fast, so can play in a high line, while also fairly decent on the ball and strong. £50M defender available on loan isn't a standard situation. — Adam (@AdxmLFC) January 13, 2021

Militao available on loan, with an option to buy in the summer ?? It's a no brainer for Liverpool pic.twitter.com/AZUpHFPXCz — ???? ?? (@AlexFtbl) January 13, 2021

Militao is available for loan PLEASEEEEE fam we need a cb?? @LFC — feezy (@FaizannDin) January 13, 2021

sign militao now — FloridaMan KLOPP OUT (@kloppoutLLHK) January 13, 2021

Real Madrid are looking to loan out Militao this month? Make it happen @LFC pic.twitter.com/fvLA0nLfR5 — Bubbles (@bubbIxs) January 13, 2021