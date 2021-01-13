Liverpool vs Man United team news: Multiple injury doubts on both sides with defence a real concern for Jurgen Klopp

Few would’ve predicted that Man United would head to Anfield in January as title contenders when you consider their start to the season, so it’s even more incredible that they go into the game three points clear.

Liverpool have scored more goals and also conceded fewer so a win would take them back to the top of the table based on goal difference, so it certainly looks like an interesting game on paper.

Jurgen Klopp’s side do have their issues in defence just now so United fans may feel they are there for the taking, but we’ve seen that Solskjaer likes to stink the place out and go for a 0-0 against the big teams so it could be a more cagey affair.

It’s well known that Liverpool have long-term absentees in Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk so Joel Matip is their main senior option just now, so there will be some concern that he appears to be doubtful for the game after missing training today.

Our colleagues at Empire of the Kop also reported on Matip’s situation where it appears that Naby Keita also missed the training session, but the defender has to be the biggest worry at this point.

They suggest that time is running out for him to prove his fitness as Klopp likes to see two full completed sessions before relying on a player to start, while the alternatives would likely be Jordan Henderson or one of the youngsters to start at the heart of the defence alongside Fabinho.

Fabinho does look like a solid option when played in defence but it still looks like a weak area for Liverpool going into the game, so Klopp will be desperate for some positive news ahead of the clash.

United have a few issues of their own after a report from MSN news suggested that Anthony Martial, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof look doubtful for the game, but you do wonder if this would be a game for that trio anyway.

Matic seriously lacks pace and Liverpool are bursting with energy so a combination of McTominay and Fred might be the best option anyway, Martial looks horribly short of confidence and Eric Bailly has impressed next to Harry Maguire and his pace could also be useful against such a dangerous attack so Lindelof may have been left out anyway.