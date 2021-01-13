Liverpool make risky decision on transfer for unconvincing reason

Liverpool have reportedly decided not to pursue a transfer deal for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba.

The reason? Because he’s not tall enough for them, according to surprise claims made in a report from the Independent.

This seems a tad silly from Liverpool, with Alaba showing himself to be one of the finest defenders in Europe for many years now, playing his part in two treble victories with Bayern in the last decade.

One imagines if the Austria international really wasn’t tall enough to shine for a top club, someone would’ve noticed it by now.

Liverpool remain keen to strengthen at the back, according to the Independent, so it will be interesting to see who the Reds turn to as an alternative.

There certainly seems the potential for this to be a big missed opportunity for LFC, however, with Alaba nearing the end of his contract with Bayern.

It’s not often players this good are available as free agents, and he’ll surely have his pick of other elite clubs around Europe in the weeks and months ahead.