“It’s going good” – Real Madrid star gives update on contract negotiations with deal due to expire

Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on Luka Modric’s Real Madrid contract extension – from the horse’s mouth!

Modric has been an exemplary servant to Real Madrid and will leave the club as one of the best ever midfield players – when he eventually departs – which is quite the compliment.

However, at 35-years-old, you have to think he’ll be wary about out-staying his welcome, even if he has had influence when utilised by Zinedine Zidane this term.

The Croatian Ballon D’Or winner’s contract is also due to expire at the season’s end, meaning that he is currently able to negotiate with clubs as a free agent ahead of a potential summer move.

It doesn’t, though, appear that Modric will be leaving the Santiago Bernabeu, or rather these recent comments shared by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter suggest so.

Luka Modric: “My renewal? It’s going good, I’m talking with the club and I’m happy with it but I can’t tell you anything more now”. The new contract has *not* been signed yet but the agreement [until June 2022] is imminent. ?? #Real @MadridXtra — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2021

Considering the fragility of Sergio Ramos’ contract situation, Real Madrid would be right to tie down Modric as soon as possible.

You can have all the quality in the world within your squad, but without experience, they don’t stand a chance of having considerable success.

As a wise man once said – you can’t win anything with kids.