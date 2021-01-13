Manchester City considering €35M move for Saussolo midfield star

Manchester City are interested in signing Sassuolo star Manuel Locatelli, according to Todo Fichajes.

City have made a habit of monopolising some of Europe’s best talent on offer in recent seasons.

Ruben Dias and Ferran Torres were two who arrived over the summer who have had a considerable impact already at the Etihad and look set to play considerable roles in the new era of City, with the likes of Vincent Kompany and David Silva now having departed.

Could Manuel Locatelli be next?

Locatelli has been making an impression at Sassuolo, with Todo Fichajes under the impression that his good performances have prompted Man City to take a look.

The report claims that Man City are considering submitting a €35M offer for the Italy international, though, it is unclear whether that is with a view to a January or summer arrival in Manchester.

City have steadily reached top gear after a slow start, so if they make any further additions to their squad this month, the rest of the Premier League ought to watch out…