Edinson Cavani showed the value of having an experienced winner in the squad as he was spotted giving a pre-match pep talk to Paul Pogba.

Cavani started for Manchester United against Burnley last night, while Pogba ended up scoring the winner for the Red Devils at Turf Moor, sending them three points clear at the top of the Premier League…

Edinson Cavani telling Paul Pogba what he wants from him as Manchester United walk out against Burnley! ? pic.twitter.com/AmpNHzQwjR — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 12, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Cavani hasn’t been at Old Trafford for long, but it’s clear he already commands a certain degree of authority.

Fans will no doubt be encouraged by this video clip showing Cavani giving some useful instructions to Pogba – the kind you can dish out when you’ve won as much as the Uruguayan has.