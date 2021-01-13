Menu

Video: Edinson Cavani shows his value to Man United with pre-match pep talk with Paul Pogba

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Edinson Cavani showed the value of having an experienced winner in the squad as he was spotted giving a pre-match pep talk to Paul Pogba.

Cavani started for Manchester United against Burnley last night, while Pogba ended up scoring the winner for the Red Devils at Turf Moor, sending them three points clear at the top of the Premier League…

MORE: Man United player ratings vs Burnley

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

More Stories / Latest News
Celtic coach says club don’t regret trip to Dubai despite 14 players and three members of staff having to self-isolate
Scott Brown hits back at critics over poolside pints
Paul Pogba responds to Man United going top of the league ahead of “big game” against Liverpool

Cavani hasn’t been at Old Trafford for long, but it’s clear he already commands a certain degree of authority.

Fans will no doubt be encouraged by this video clip showing Cavani giving some useful instructions to Pogba – the kind you can dish out when you’ve won as much as the Uruguayan has.

More Stories Edinson Cavani Paul Pogba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.