Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has spoken out after scoring the winner against Burnley that sent the club three points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The France international scored a well-taken volley to give Man Utd a 1-0 victory at Turf Moor, and set up an intriguing clash with reigning champions Liverpool at the weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s side ran away with the title last season, but it seems clear they’re going to face a tough time retaining their crown this term after an unconvincing start to the campaign.

Injuries haven’t helped Liverpool, but it’s also clear that United and others have improved, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side currently leading the way.

It remains to be seen if they can stay there, but Pogba is clearly aware how big a game his side face at Anfield at the weekend as he spoke to the media after his winning strike at Burnley.

“It will be a beautiful game for everyone,” Pogba told BBC Sport.

“It’s a big game coming up so let’s get ready for it.

“We knew if we won tonight we would be top of the league when we play Liverpool.

“We have to keep calm, now it is the big moment. We will see what is going to happen.”