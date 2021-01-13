Man United outcast may have to see out his Old Trafford contract as pundit points to “obvious problem” in touted transfer

Man United supporters may not be happy with some of their recent recruitment choices when it comes to new signings, but they are still living with the fall-out from allowing previous managers to sign everyone they wanted.

It’s often overlooked that they squad went through three major changes in manager from Moyes to van Gaal to Mourinho and it was an absolute mish-mash of players who didn’t fit together, so one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s main tasks was to oversee a major clear-out.

He’s done a good job of that and there could be more faces on their way out this month, but it’s starting to look like Marcos Rojo will need to wait until the end of season to move on when his contract runs out.

There were recent reports which suggested he could leave this month after agreeing to terms with Boca Juniors, but it now looks like that move isn’t so certain.

Sky Sports also looked at the potential transfer and quoted Tim Vickery on his views, so it sounds like the move is unlikely to happen and Rojo could be stuck at Old Trafford until the end of the season:

“Marcos Rojo has been linked with Boca Juniors and the obvious problem is they have two experienced international left-backs already. I’m not sure Boca would be the best move for him.”

It could be possible that they see him as a centre-back but it’s not his best position, while he’ll likely be on a big wage so it would be a surprise if they pay him a lot of money to come in and challenge for a spot.

There’s no sign of any other interest at this point, so an exit in the summer when his contract expires does look like the most likely option for now.