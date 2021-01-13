Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly started transfer negotiations with the agent of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The France international has not had the easiest of times at Man Utd and this has led to his future looking in some doubt, with PSG now looking a potential destination.

According to Todo Fichajes, the Ligue 1 giants are already talking with Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola, with a deal likely to cost them around €80million.

Pogba’s form has improved a little bit in recent times, with the 27-year-old scoring the winning goal against Burnley in last night’s Premier League clash, firing United top of the table.

This could make him a tempting signing for a top club like PSG, but one imagines there’s a chance the Red Devils would also welcome the chance to make a change in that area of the pitch.

Bruno Fernandes has proven a superb signing since joining United from Sporting Lisbon last January, while Donny van de Beek also looks promising in midfield.

United may welcome the chance to offload Pogba and do without the media circus that comes with him and his agent.