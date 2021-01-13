Menu

Man Utd transfer news: Defender medical complete, €80m star’s agent in exit talks, possible David Alaba boost

Manchester United FC
The latest Man United transfer news is in and we’ve rounded it up in one place for you.

Unfortunately, it’s gone a little quiet on the potential signings front, and today’s main transfer news involving United regards potential exits from the club.

First up, it looks like Timothy Fosu-Mensah is edging ever closer to finalising his move to Bayer Leverkusen after completing a medical with the Bundesliga side.

Fosu-Mensah initially looked a bright prospect at Man Utd but has struggled to step up and become a first-team regular.

It makes sense for the club to offload him now, and it seems this departure will be made official any day now.

Elsewhere, there’s yet more speculation over Paul Pogba, who is being increasingly strongly linked with Paris Saint-Germain.

paul pogba on the ball man utd

Paul Pogba to PSG?

Latest reports claim PSG have started discussions with Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola, with the France international likely to cost around €80million.

Pogba scored the winner against Burnley last night but his overall form in his time at Old Trafford has not been good enough, so it would not be surprising to see the club finally let him go.

Finally, there’s possible good news for MUFC in the pursuit of Bayern Munich defender David Alaba.

The Austria international has been one of the finest defenders in Europe in recent times, playing a key role in a number of big trophy wins for Bayern.

United may now have been given a boost by latest developments as it’s claimed Spanish clubs are struggling to afford his wages, opening up the chance of a move to the Premier League instead as the Red Devils hover.

